C8 deprograms its new Wednesday broadcast in Prime, “In the heart of the French …” for lack of audience: Listen to the explanations of Cyril Hanouna – Video

The show will only be on the air for a few weeks. Cyril Hanouna announced last night in “Touche pas à mon poste” that “In the heart of the French” was deprogrammed for lack of audiences. This program painted the portrait of personalities who had left their mark on the French, whether they were actors, singers or others like Bernard Tapie.





Cyril Hanouna explained himself last night: “It was my idea, I admit. It is not the production that is not good, it is just that the concept does not work. It is difficult to retain loyalty on a concept like that, in particular because of the changes of personalities put in the spotlight each week. We are on niches. One week you have the fans of Mylène Farmer, the following week they are those of Goldman, you cannot retain. I admit, we did good things, but on this Wednesday square, I messed up. We are going to remedy that, but we must try things “.

The best score was reached for the first number with Jean-Jacques Goldman, with 593,000 viewers, or 2.9%. This week, Wednesday, C8 ranked penultimate prime time channel with Christian Clavier which drew 270,000 people.