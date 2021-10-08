CAC 40: 18 stocks to buy and some uncertainties



The Paris index remained stable in the third quarter. (© Fotolia)

The flagship index did not falter this summer. But the horizon darkened at the end of September, with the acceleration of inflation and the rise in long rates. Discover, at the end of the article, our advice on the 40 CAC 40 stocks.



After an exceptional year 2020 and a first half of 2021 on the hats of wheels, the CAC 40 offered a quiet summer.

Completed with a flat performance (+ 0.2% in the third quarter), the season has seen only one really lively period: from mid-July to mid-August, the Paris index gained more than 600 points in almost straight line.





The reopening of economies and the results of high-flying companies lifted it to a high of 6,913.67 points in session on August 13. Shortly, the CAC 40 missed its historic record of September 4, 2000 (6,944.77 points).

The market also experienced a few stressful episodes, but of short duration. The index closed down around 2% on four occasions. All in turn, investors played at scare each other with the spread of the Delta variant, the Fed’s tapering schedule (reduction in asset purchases), the bankruptcy of Chinese real estate giant Evergrande, then the sharp rise in prices. long rates.

But each time – except at the very end of the quarter – the decrease was erased in two sessions maximum. “Buy the dip,” goes the stock market adage. A maxim followed to the letter by investors, who bought at each (small) market dip.

Record profits for the stars of the odds

Colossal liquidity spilled by central banks is still working

