California becomes first US state to ban unwanted condom removal

California becomes first U.S. state to ban unintentional condom removal during sex

California on Thursday became the first US state to punish the unintentional removal of a condom during sex, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said, saying it wanted to “stress the importance of consent.”

The practice, called “stealthing” in the United States, puts you at risk of sexually transmitted infections such as HIV and unwanted pregnancy. More and more denounced, it is seldom punished by the law throughout the world. “Victims of ‘stealthing’ will be able to sue the perpetrators. By passing this law, we are emphasizing the importance of consent, ”the California governor’s office tweeted, announcing the signing of this law, passed on September 7.

With @AsmGarcia‘s # AB453 signed, victims of stealthing will be able to take civil action against their perpetrators. By passing this bill, we are underlining the importance of consent.

– Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) October 8, 2021

“One less state, more than 49”

“Happy California is leading the nation in stealthing.” One less state, more than 49, “tweeted Cristina Garcia, member of the California State Assembly behind the bill, rejoicing that it makes this process” not only immoral, but illegal ” . “This struggle started before I was born. It was long overdue, to put it mildly. “According to the new law, a person commits sexual assault when” he causes contact between a sexual organ, from which a condom has been removed, and the private parts of another who has not verbally consented to the removal of the condom. “.

“Stealthing” transforms “a consensual sexual relationship into a non-consensual relationship”, and is “experienced by many as a serious violation of dignity and autonomy”, noted Alexandra Brodsky in an article published in 2017 in the Columbia Journal of Gender and Law, which had helped publicize this practice in the United States. Alexandra Brodsky pointed out the existence of online forums offering advice on how to remove a condom without her or her partner realizing it. Some have since been closed.