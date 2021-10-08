California, first US state to ban “stealthing”, the unwanted removal of a condom

According to the new law, a person commits sexual assault when he “causes contact between a sexual organ, from which a condom has been removed, and the private parts of another who has not verbally consented to the removal of the condom. condom”.

California justice will now sanction the practice of “stealthing”. On Thursday, October 7, California became the first U.S. state to punish the unintentional removal of a condom during sex, the office of Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom said. The latter said he wanted “stress the importance of consent” with this measurement.

The practice of “stealthing” puts you at risk of sexually transmitted infections such as HIV and unwanted pregnancy. More and more denounced, it is seldom punished by the law throughout the world.

“Happy California is leading the nation on ‘stealthing’. One less state, more than 49”, tweeted Cristina Garcia, member of the California State Assembly behind the bill. She praised the fact that this makes this process “not only immoral, but illegal”. “This struggle started before I was born. It was long overdue, to put it mildly to say it”, she added.

Glad that CA is leading for the nation on stealthing. 1 state down, 49 to go @hannahcwiley https://t.co/P7044Nxwik

– Cristina Garcia (@AsmGarcia) October 8, 2021

According to the new law, a person commits sexual assault when they “causes contact between a sexual organ, from which a condom has been removed, and the private parts of another who has not verbally consented to the removal of the condom”.

This issue, increasingly present in popular culture, has recently been addressed in the series I may destroy you. The main character, Arabella, has sex with a man who removes his condom without telling her.

Stealthing transforms “a consensual sexual relationship in a non-consensual relationship”, and is “experienced by many as a serious violation of dignity and autonomy”, noted Alexandra Brodsky in an article in Columbia Journal of Gender and Law, which had helped to make this practice known in the United States.