Caution should prevail before US employment



EUROPEAN SCHOLARSHIPS ARE EXPECTED LIGHTLY

by Marc Angrand

PARIS (Reuters) – The main European stock markets are expected to decline slightly on Friday a few hours before the publication of monthly employment figures in the United States, the next unknown for the markets now that that of the US debt ceiling has been temporarily lifted .

Index futures suggest a decline of 0.17% for the Dax in Frankfurt, 0.08% for the FTSE 100 in London and 0.21% for the EuroStoxx 50. As for the CAC 40 in Paris, it should drop nearly 0.2% according to the first available indications.

All gained significantly more than 1% Thursday, the Parisian index (+ 1.65%) recording its best performance since July 21, taking advantage of the relief caused by the prospect of an agreement in Congress in Washington on the raising of the debt ceiling.

This agreement, which rules out the risk of a default by the United States until early December, has already been adopted by senators and should be adopted without difficulty in the House of Representatives, giving parliamentarians eight weeks to try to find a lasting solution by agreeing on the budget plans of the Biden administration.

The monthly report of the US Department of Labor which will be published at 12:30 pm should mark an acceleration in the recovery of employment in September according to the Reuters consensus, which expects 500,000 jobs created in one month. The numbers will mainly be studied in terms of their implication for monetary policy as the Federal Reserve prepares to reduce its bond purchases by monitoring both employment and inflation.

“With COVID clearly on its way down again, I think the jobs report should be pretty good,” said James Knightley, ING’s chief economist in New York. “But there are still tensions in the labor market because the labor supply remains very tight.”





Among the other important factors likely to influence the market trend this Friday is the reopening of Chinese markets after the non-working week of the National Day, a recovery so far without a hitch, thanks in part to the announcement of a return growth in activity in the service sector in September. Investors are, however, waiting for the next episodes of the Evergrande case, which has been pending for eight days.

VALUES TO FOLLOW:

A WALL STREET

The New York Stock Exchange ended up sharply on Thursday, driven by big tech stocks, after the interim bipartisan agreement in Congress to raise the public debt ceiling.

The Dow Jones index gained 0.98%, or 337.95 points, to 34,754.94, the Standard & Poor’s 500 gained 36.21 points, or 0.83%, to 4,399.76 and the Nasdaq Composite a advanced 152.09 points (+ 1.05%) to 14,654.02.

Technology carried the trend with, for example, increases of 0.9% for Apple and 1.2% for Amazon.

IN ASIA

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei index gained 1.66% within an hour of closing, the rebound in Wall Street favoring cheap purchases. Toyota for example takes 3.29% after nine sessions of decline in a row.

In China, after a week without transactions, the Shanghai SSE Composite advanced 0.23% and the CSI 300 0.9%, driven in particular by air transport and tourism stocks, but the real estate sector fell. new ground with lingering fears about Evergrande and Fantasia Holdings.

In Seoul, Samsung Electronics gathered 0.14% after the publication of provisional quarterly results up but slightly below expectations.

CHANGES / RATES

The dollar is regaining some ground against the other major currencies (+ 0.08%) after the drop suffered the day before in a general context of renewed appetite for risk, but it remains below its recent highs.

The euro is thus traded at 1.1548 dollars, against 1.1527 at the lowest on Wednesday.

As for government bonds, the yield on ten-year US Treasuries continues to rise before the US employment figures: it posted a new four-month high at 1.594%.

OIL

The oil market is on the rise again and is heading for a surge of around 4.5% for the week as a whole, benefiting among other things from signs that more and more heavy consumers are moving away from gas for oil. for cost reasons

Brent gained 1.23% to 82.96 dollars a barrel and US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) 1.42% to 79.41 dollars.

(Report Marc Angrand, with Lucia Mutikani in Washington, edited by Blandine Hénault)