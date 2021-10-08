“cautious optimism” of the Institut Pasteur on the evolution of the pandemic

According to models from the Institut Pasteur published this Friday, the evolution of the Covid-19 epidemic should experience a positive evolution in the coming months, in particular thanks to the increase in vaccine coverage.

What is the impact of cooling temperatures on the evolution of Covid-19? A possible relaxation of barrier gestures or a decrease in the effectiveness of vaccines? In its latest models, the Institut Pasteur displays “cautious optimism”. The spread of the virus “is difficult to anticipate and the dynamics of the epidemic can change quickly,” warns the Institute in its data published on Friday.

Different hypotheses are being considered for the coming months: Pasteur anticipates in particular “a vaccination coverage of 81% in adolescents and 90% in adults during December”.

It expects a variation in transmission rates, linked to climatic conditions, of between 20% and 40%. It takes into account different scenarios reflecting the effect of a more or less significant relaxation of barrier gestures.

As for the efficacy of vaccines and its impact of the Delta variant, the Institut Pasteur hypothesizes that vaccination reduces the risk of hospitalization by 95%.





No return “a priori” of curfew or confinement

“These models lead to a cautious optimism”, write the specialists of the Institute. “Thanks to the high vaccination coverage, it will not be necessary a priori to reinstate very restrictive measures such as curfews or confinement”.

If the current measures and behaviors are maintained, he therefore does not expect a “significant resumption of the epidemic, even when taking into account the cooling of temperatures”.

In scenarios where “the barrier gestures are partially relaxed”, such as this summer, the epidemic is still likely to “generate significant pressure on the hospital system”, he adds. A pressure that could increase further in the event of a concomitant influenza epidemic.

“The decrease in vaccine efficacy over time or the emergence of a new variant is likely to degrade these projections”, further warns Pasteur.

There may also be regional disparities: thus, “in areas where vaccination coverage is lower, the impact on the hospital system could be greater” than that anticipated at the national level, he adds.