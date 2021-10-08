champion of power, but not of energy efficiency

Nvidia is about to launch a new powerful card: the RTX 3090 Ti. Positioned on the very top of the range, it would be illustrated by a dantesque consumption … on the scale of its performance.

It’s a boosted RTX 3090 that the chameleon brand is about to wave under our noses. According to information unearthed by the specialized site VideoCardz, Nvidia would have a new generation Ampere graphics card in its bag, in this case a certain RTX 3090 Ti. The latter had previously been mentioned by some rumors, but under the name of RTX 3090 SUPER.

Anyway, the firm would draw for the occasion a revamped version of its GA102-300 GPU (which powers the current 3090). Called GA102-350, this chip would be supported by faster video memory (21 Gbps against 19.5 Gbps, doubled by 1008 Gbps of bandwidth instead of the current 936 Gbps), but would also benefit from ‘a greater number of cores (10,752 CUDA Cores vs. 10,496 on the RTX 3090, 84 RT Core vs. 82, and 336 Tensor Cores vs. 328). We would also benefit from two additional GPU clusters, indicates XDA Developers.





Towards a new power connector for the occasion?

Only here, let’s say that on consumption Nvidia seems to have somewhat lost ground. We would indeed go from 350 W for the RTX 3090 to 450 W for this potential RTX 3090 Ti. And this is not the first time that this TGP is mentioned, previous rumors had already mentioned at the end of August. The information then came from another source. It therefore seems that this drastic increase in consumption is gradually being confirmed.

This gargantuan TGP does not really go in the direction of any energy sobriety … but it should allow a significant increase in GPU frequencies, in addition to that of memory. The performance of this RTX 3090 Ti, if it materializes, may therefore be formidable.

To support this increase in consumption, Nvidia would count on switching to a new power connector. As it stands, it could be a 16-pin connector linked to the PCIe Gen 5 standard. Information that must be taken with a grain of salt for now.

We finally learn that this RTX 3090 Ti would be ready for launch in January 2022.