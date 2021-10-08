Charlene of Monaco facing the worst rumors: unexpected response from a member of the princely family

Held away from Monaco for more than six months, Princess Charlene is preparing to finally find the principality, her husband Prince Albert and their twins, Jacques and Gabriella (6 years old). But this prolonged absence away from the Rock has been the subject of strong rumors …

Does she really suffer from an ENT infection or has she undergone cosmetic surgery? Is she unhappy in Monaco, to the point of asking for a divorce, even as she celebrates her 10 years of marriage this year? Is she upset by the presence of Alexandre Coste, her husband’s “illegitimate” son? Does she really plan to return to live in South Africa, even if it means leaving her children behind?





If several relatives of the princess took the trouble to deny this gossip, which overwhelmed the recovering ex-swimmer, it was not until many months before Prince Albert responded in turn. More recently, it was Pauline Ducruet, the sovereign’s niece, who commented on these rumors in an interview with the English newspaper The Telegraph, October 2, 2021. Directly questioned on the subject, the daughter of Princess Stéphanie then replied: “I know what’s going on. I don’t need to read these magazines to understand what’s going on. Whenever the spotlight is on the family, I know very well what the goal is“, commented the young stylist of 27 years.