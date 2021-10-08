Charlene of Monaco operated: this heavy surgery undergone by the princess

The serious ENT infection of Princess Charlene of Monaco continues to postpone her date of return to her children in Monaco. This October 8, she undergoes a new operation under general anesthesia.

Rebelotte. After an operation on August 13 and hospitalization on September 3 “after collapsing due to complications from the severe ear, nose and throat infection she contracted in May“As stated in a press release from the foundation, Princess Charlene of Monaco will go through a quick hospital stay before being able to return home. It has been several months now that she is victim of a serious ENT infection that prevents him from flying. Although she was fit enough to appear a few days ago in the company of her husband Prince Albert of Monaco with King Misuzulu, head of the Zulu community in South Africa, Charlene of Monaco is still not fully healed.

According to nice morning, she undergoes this Friday, October 8, a new operation which will be performed under general anesthesia. The Prince’s Palace would not have told them elsewhere that this is possibly the last operation that the Monegasque princess will have to undergo before she can finally make her return to the Principality. It’s because of serious complications following an ENT infection that Charlene of Monaco is still stranded in South Africa, her country of origin where she had decided to go in the spring “to reassess the work of his Foundation there and spend some time with his brother and some friends“. This is what Prince Albert had explained to the magazine People to respond to rumors that tensions within the couple were at the origin of Charlene’s departure from Monaco.

A trip that was supposed to last 10 days

“She didn’t leave because she was angry with me or anyone else. She didn’t go into exile. It was absolutely just a medical issue that needed to be treated.”. Originally, this trip was supposed to last a week or even ten days to the maximum. Suffice to say that Charlene of Monaco had not planned to stay so long in South Africa, and even less to have to undergo a four hour operation because of an ENT infection. Although it is in a hurry to get home and to be able to find her twins, the Princess of Monaco will undoubtedly have to spend a few more days under surveillance and convalescing before being allowed to take the plane.

