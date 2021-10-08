China passes UN resolution on legacy of colonialism

China succeeded on Friday (October 8) in passing a resolution at the UN Human Rights Council calling on countries to take measures to eliminate the negative effects of the legacy of colonialism. The resolution, which was also proposed by Venezuela and Sri Lanka, was adopted with 27 votes in favor, while 20 other countries abstained, including France, the United Kingdom and Germany. None of the Council’s 47 member states voted against the resolution.

Read alsoWhy is China so hostile to French senators visiting Taiwan

In this text it is written that “the legacy of colonialism, in all its manifestations, such as economic exploitation, inequalities within and between states, systemic racism, violations of the rights of indigenous peoples, contemporary forms of slavery and abuses cultural heritage, has negative effects on the effective exercise of all human rights“.





A text without much consequence

The resolution therefore emphasizes that “it is of the utmost importance to eradicate colonialism and to address the negative effects that the legacy of colonialism has on the enjoyment of human rights“And calls on the Member States and the competent United Nations bodies to”take concrete action” to remedy. It was also decided to convene a meeting on this subject in a year from now in order to identify the difficulties to be overcome and to discuss the way forward, all to be followed by a report from the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. the man.

While the text has hardly any concrete consequences, it is a sign of China’s growing commitment to the Human Rights Council, the highest UN body in this area. Taking advantage of the departure of the United States from the Council in 2018, Beijing has extended its influence there since.

Since Joe Biden’s arrival at the White House, however, the United States has announced that it is running for a seat on the Council, marking the abandonment of the empty chair policy of the Donald Trump years. The election of the new members of the Council, by the UN General Assembly, is due to take place on October 14.

SEE ALSO – EU summit: Macron wants a “stronger” Europe against China and the United States