China to toughen regulations in digital finance

The governor of the Chinese central bank says the country will fight against anti-competitive practices in the fintech sector.

China will tighten regulations in the digital sector and in particular in online payments, warned the governor of the central bank, after a turn of the screw that worries investors.

The authorities have been particularly uncompromising in recent months against the digital giants and their previously tolerated practices in particular with regard to personal data, competition and user rights.

“We will continue to work to fight against monopolies [dans la finance en ligne], discrimination through algorithms and other forms of anti-competitive practicesChina central bank official Yi Gang said Thursday at a conference on the regulation of digital giants.

Tools widely used by the behemoths in the sector to ensure their success, algorithms are at the heart of the digital economy and serve as the brains of many applications and services on the internet. They make it possible in particular to analyze the quantities of information collected on a user and to make automatic recommendations to him according to his habits or preferences. Beijing, which is worried about the lack of transparency of the tech giants vis-à-vis this practice, wants to toughen regulations.





License soon required

“Large groups [du numérique] have collected massive data from users“, Noted Mr. Yi, saying he fears a situation of”monopoly” who “compromises innovationIn the sector and risks to the financial system.

The head of the central bank also pleaded for all companies offering financial services to obtain a license. “Some companies [du numérique] carry out financial activities without authorization», He noted.

Ant Group, a subsidiary of Alibaba which owns the Alipay payment system, was the first last year to find itself in the crosshairs of regulators. Alipay is an essential application in China, where cash has almost disappeared and the vast majority of payments are made from a smartphone.

Beijing had thus put a stop at the end of 2020 to a gigantic IPO of Ant Group in Hong Kong. And its parent company Alibaba, founded by the whimsical billionaire Jack Ma, was subsequently fined 2.3 billion euros for abuse of a dominant position.

The authorities’ takeover has since been extended to other sectors (education, entertainment, video games, real estate, etc.)