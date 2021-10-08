Chocolate powder: which brands are best for your health?

What are chocolate powders used to make hot chocolate nutritionally worth, and which brands to choose?

The magazine 60 Million Consumers analyzed around fifteen references from major brands (Banania, Nesquik, Poulain, Van Houten, etc.) and private labels (Carrefour Bio, Cora, etc.).

First observation: a large number of these products have a low cocoa content. While some references advertise 32% cocoa, other products contain relatively little cocoa: 23% for Nesquik, 19% for Banania and 13% for Ovomaltine.

Impossible to deduce, by the simple name of the product, the cocoa content that it will have: all these references bear the name “chocolate powder”. The only solution: read the labels on the back. This low cocoa content is also disappointing in that the less cocoa powder contains, the less fiber it is.





Another observation: the less cocoa powder a chocolate powder contains, the more sugar it contains. Thus, a bowl of 200 ml provides on average 20 g of sugars: this represents 40% of the recommended daily allowance. Some references, like Nesquik or Ethiquable instant chocolate, even exceed 23 g of sugar per bowl.

Almost no additives and salt

Regarding the fiber content, the majority of chocolate powders are disappointing. The less cocoa they contain, the less fiber they are. However, they have the advantage of being neither fatty nor salty … unlike other breakfast products, salt remains widely used as a flavor enhancer in processed foods.

Another advantage of chocolate powders: they have the merit of being almost free of additives. In addition to synthetic sweeteners in a light reference, there is however an emulsifier, an anti-caking agent or a stabilizer.

In the end, the best bowl of milk chocolate – in terms of composition, even taste – is made with pure cocoa powder. Even if it means adding sugar, in moderate quantities. For this, the magazine recommends the brands Jolivia, Van Houten and Naturela.