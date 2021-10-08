CINEMA: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, teasing for the return of the Red Ribbon Army and Broly in a first trailer

We had an appointment this Thursday at the New York Comic Con for a panel dedicated to next feature film of the license Dragon ball, which had been presented during the SDCC this summer, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. With such a title and speeches intended for the North American market, there is reason to ask questions … On this occasion, several new information was shared, as well asa first trailer.

As you can see, it is a very funny organization that seems to be the threat of this film and potentially has some connection with theRed Ribbon Army, the goblet of the supposed leader bearing his logo. What is certain is thatshe will appear well, as well as Broly which can be seen for a moment when Goku dodges his attack back. What’s more, this production will follow Dragon Ball Super: Broly and the bow Granola, 10 years after the death of Majin buu and before the 28th Tenkaichi Budokai, the one who closes the manga Dragon ball. Another notable fact of this video, Pan in full training, which could thus have a good small role if the threat does not have a disproportionate force.

Moreover, we were able to discover new designs from Dende, Bulma and Master Karin, in addition to an illustration showing Goku, Piccolo and the new characters who call themselves Gamma 1 and Gamma 2.





Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be released in 2022 in Japan and has already been confirmed for release in North America. You can buy the Blu-ray from Dragon Ball Super: Broly on Amazon priced at € 14.99.