Clémence Castel (Koh-Lanta, the Legend) reveals how her partner lived her adventure

This Wednesday, October 6, in her Instagram stories, Clémence Castel revealed how his girlfriend Marie, with whom she has lived a beautiful love story for two years, thought of her participation in Koh-Lanta, the Legend.
In danger since the launch of Koh-Lanta, the Legend on TF1, Clémence Castel was finally eliminated from the All-Stars edition of the survival game at the end of the episode broadcast on Tuesday, October 5. After the departure of Candice last week, the double winner of the show was also a victim of the explosion of the alliance of girls on the red camp and saw her former companions Coumba and Christelle vote against her, despite their initial promises. Obviously disappointed, the one who came out a few months ago, however, left the adventure with her head held high and proud of her career. And she’s not the only one.
“She lost as many pounds as I did during my absence!”
This Wednesday, October 6, while answering the questions of her subscribers in her Instagram stories, Clémence Castel revealed how her girlfriend Marie, with whom she has been making perfect love for two years, had experienced her participation in this edition of Koh-Lanta, the Legend. And especially what she thought of her career. “She thinks that I did my best to get by despite the unfavorable context! And I can see in her eyes that she is proud of me …” revealed the adventurer, accompanying her post with enamored emojis. Mathieu Johann’s ex-girlfriend then added: “PS: it was time for me to come home, she lost as many pounds as I did during my absence!” The separation was therefore not easy for the couple.
No regrets, no resentment
Clémence Castel can indeed be proud of her adventure in this anniversary season, she who has remained upright in her boots even if a price was placed on her head from the start. The adventure has no regrets as she then explained to her subscribers: “I just tried to make sure I didn’t have any regrets. I tried to save myself until the end. It didn’t work out. But thinking this way, it makes you a lot less bitter when you go out. because we have the feeling of accomplished duty “. She also does not hold any resentment for her former red teammates, even if they eliminated her. “Christelle had the merit of putting cards on the table during our explanation after the release of Candice. I knew what to expect from that moment. So no disappointment concerning her during the last tip! did everything to make her change her mind but I couldn’t be convincing enough “ thus specified the adventurer. Before stating that she also understood Coumba’s vote: “She thought about the rest and preferred to follow the boys’ vote so as not to alienate them the day before reunification. It can be imagined. “Proud and philosopher.