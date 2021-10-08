Club could make decision after LFP sanctions

After the incidents in Angers between supporters, the LFP met on Wednesday to decide on the sanction against Olympique de Marseille. She punished harshly the Olympian institution …

The disciplinary commission of the LFP, sanctioned Olympique de Marseille and Angers with a withdrawal of one point suspended. As for the supporters, they will no longer be able to travel to opposing teams until December 31, 2021, i.e. until the end of the year.

But according to the sports daily the team, OM could appeal this decision which the club considers out of proportion.

The director of communication Jacques Cardoze, expressed his anger the day after this decision-making:

Everything seems severe to me – Cardoze

“In this decision, everything seems severe to me: the suspended sentence and the travel ban. All the more severe as it is almost more penalizing for us than for Nice, in the sanctions after Nice-OM. ” Jacques Cardoze– Source: L’Equipe (12/07/21)

An OM leader denounced the reception conditions for ultra Olympians in Angers, in the columns of the team :

Some clubs take safety lightly

“All our travel becomes problematic, we have the impression that some clubs really take safety lightly. We have the impression that they put the same device for us as for the other clubs. How is it that we cannot manage 500 supporters in a stadium? We manage more than 50,000 without problem at the Vélodrome, at each match, with adequate means … In Angers, two agricultural bombs are thrown in our stand at the end, we prevent our stewards from being at the bottom of the parking lot. , they are in the crowd and our supporters are forcing their way. If they are downstairs, no one is advancing. And the Angevin security is not holding anyone back ” Club leader– Source: L’Equipe (09/24/21)

People have to be responsible – Cardoze

It is a great stupidity that no one can be responsible. We are all sanctioned. Six clubs and three fields are concerned. People have to be responsible. We have been without football for fifteen months and people are not smart enough to tell themselves that they only come to watch football. We don’t have to go see the players, we have to protect the players. I especially feel a great sadness and a great stupidity on the part of those who commit acts like this. It’s not acceptable. There is not a stadium, not a team. It is a collective responsibility. It starts to make a stain of oil. Everyone must be responsible. ” Jacques Cardoze – Source: Conf (09/22/21)