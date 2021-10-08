CoD Warzone: An Impossible Challenge To Unlock A Season 6 Black Ops Weapon?

Season 6 of Call of Duty Warzone brought a whole bunch of new things between new modes, maps and weapons. One of them, the Battle Ax, seems to be causing quite a stir among players, and we’ll explain why.

An (almost) impossible challenge that annoys the Warzone community

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 launched yesterday, October 7, 2021. This new season of the battle royale ofActivision brought new 6v6 multiplayer maps such as Deprogram or Amerika, a new Forsaken map and new weapons for Zombie mode, as well as skins and other bundles to buy online.

In addition to these updates, brand new weapons are also arriving.. The GRAV, the .410 Ironhide or the sickle and the hammer land in Warzone. However, it’s the Battle Ax that gets players talking free-to-play FPS. Many voices have been raised against the difficulty of the challenge to unlock the Ax and we explain why.

Why does the Warzone Battle Ax seem impossible to unlock?

On Reddit, User u / MurderGiraffe19 wrote a post to show that the Battle Ax is way too hard to obtain and express his dissatisfaction.





Indeed, the challenge to unlock the Ax requires “Get a kill with a gun, melee weapon, and deadly gear in 15 different games“. A tedious challenge, to carry out the operation in one part is not already a part of pleasure, because to carry out 3 kills in one part, all weapons combined, is already not systematic. But to ask to carry out the operation 15 times seems literally impossible for the many players who responded to the post, who believe that this is a tactic of the developers to force them to go through the game store and buy their bundle.

To see now if the controversy goes grab the attention of developers to the point of rebalancing this challenge which seems impossible to achieve for ordinary people in Call of Duty Warzone.

