Conservative leader Armin Laschet says he is ready to leave CDU head

The leader of the German conservatives, Armin Laschet, very weakened and under pressure since the defeat of his camp in the legislative elections of September 26, said he was ready on Thursday to leave the head of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU). “We will quickly address the issue of the new CDU team, from the president to the presidium and up to the federal executive committee.“, He assured in Berlin, less than a year after having taken in the difficulty the head of the party of Angela Merkel. The 60-year-old Rhenish, renowned for his tenacity, clarified that he was going to request the holding of a CDU congress, the date and place of which remain to be determined, in order to decide “of the future and the reorganizationAt the head of the party.

“Since Angela Merkel’s withdrawal from the presidency of the party we have an incessant debateAround the direction of training, he also insisted. According to the daily Bild, this congress could be held during the first half of December in Dresden (east). Armin Laschet is held personally responsible for the worst electoral score (24.1%) ever achieved by the conservatives in the history of modern Germany. And for many observers it has since appeared on borrowed time. The announcement comes at a time when the Social Democrats (SPD), who emerged as short-time winners in the elections, decided to continue their preliminary discussions with the Greens and the Liberals of the FDP on Monday with a view to forming a government coalition with three parties. .





“ Traffic light “

None of the parties, however, wanted to say when these discussions could lead to the formation of a so-called “coalition”.traffic light“(Red of the SPD, green of the ecologists, yellow of the liberals, editor’s note). Significant obstacles still stand in the way of an alliance, particularly on tax issues. But in the event of agreement on the main lines of a future alliance, the three parties will then begin coalition negotiations as such. All of them nevertheless repeated that they wanted to go quickly. The leader of the SPD, Olaf Scholz, who would become chancellor in the event of an alliance, had assured from the evening of the elections that he wanted a government “before Christmas“.

Since the defeat of September 26, the internal rivals of Armin Laschet, such Friedrich Merz or Jens Spahn, who defend a line more to the right, are in position for the succession. Markus Söder, the head of the Bavarian CSU, was right after the general election. The decision is “a clear rejection of the Jamaican coalition“, He had analyzed, judging that open for the conservatives”a period to which we must prepare», A probable cure for opposition after sixteen years of the Merkel era. On Wednesday, on the sidelines of an EU-Balkans summit, the Chancellor herself had showered conservative hopes, noting that her camp had not “the best electoral resultTo be able to claim to form a coalition.