Contradicting its promises, Square Enix introduces paid experience boosts on Marvel’s Avengers – teller report

” We’re committed to real money buyable content in Marvel’s Avengers being cosmetic additions only, which will keep the game fresh for years to come. »Is it written in black and white on the official blog of Marvel’s Avengers, in an August post of last year. A commitment that Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have repeated over and over since the announcement of the game, as in an interview with Scot Amos, studio director, by our colleagues at GameIndustry.biz where the person declared: ” In terms of monetization, we will have cosmetics. There will be no gameplay paywalls “.

What was the surprise of the owners of the game when they discovered, in the online store, that it is now possible to buy consumables accelerating the gain of experience points. And therefore to spend money – real – to inflate his portfolio of credits, against which this consumable called Hero Catalyst is exchanged. An item sold for 500 credits – which can also be laboriously earned in the game – is equivalent to 4.49 euros for example. An addition that curiously follows an adjustment in the curve of experience points required to level up, contemporary with the release of the game on new generation consoles.





” Shame on Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix. I was such a defender of this game too. Now i uninstall it Can we read from a player on Reddit, where anger is brewing among many users since this unpleasant discovery. Faced with the indignation of the players, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics will they backtrack? Case to be continued, as it is commonly said.