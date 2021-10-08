Core i7-12700K makes a splash on CPU-Z and PugetBench benchmarks

We had already had a glimpse of the performance of the Core i9-12900K thanks to results in SiSoftware Sandra and CPU-Z. The Core i7-12700K has also ventured on CPU-Z but also on PugetBench benchmarks; its performance is quite flattering.

According to the data we have, the Core i7-12700K has 8 Golden Cove and 4 Gracemont cores; it is therefore a 12 cores / 12 threads. It would be able to go up to 5 GHz on two Golden Cove cores and up to 4.7 GHz on the 8 cores. Gracemont cores would cap for their part at 3.8 GHz. The chip would have a PL1 of 125 W (TDP) and a PL2 of 228 W.

Asus Z690 motherboard prices revealed

Even play with the Ryzen 9 5900X in multicore

In CPU-Z, the Core i7-12700K scores very close to that of the Core i9-12900K in single-core, with 800.2 points (802.9 points for the Core i9). In multicore, it is a notch below, with 9,423.2 points against 10,719.6 points for the Core i9; the latter’s 4 additional Gracemont hearts allow it to have a 13.8% lead.

As you will see from the comparison charts provided by WCFFTech, the two Alder Lake-S sidekicks enjoy a comfortable single-core lead over the competition and their Rocket Lake ancestors. In multicore the Core i7-12700K is more efficient than the flagship Rocket Lake, the Core i9-11900K, limited to 8 cores / 16 threads. In addition, it is right behind the Ryzen 9 5900X which has 12 cores / 24 threads (Zen 3). Note however that the AMD chip has a lower TDP, 105 W. Still, if the price of 436 euros for the Core i7-12700KF were to be confirmed, this processor would be quite attractive; the Ryzen 5 5900X costs 650 euros. To qualify, let us also keep in mind that we do not know the different configurations used.





In addition, TUM_APISAK also unearthed PugetBench benchmarks, which have since been withdrawn. They concerned a Windows 11 system equipped with a Core i7-12700K on a Gigabyte Z690 motherboard, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card and 128 GB of DDR4-3200. Intel’s CPU stood out in three benchmarks: Adobe After Effects, Premiere Pro and Photoshop. He obtained 1565, 1114 and 1244 points respectively. Based on the ranking below, that would put the Alder Lake Core i7 at the top every time.