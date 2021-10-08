Corsican singer Petru Guelfucci is dead

Corsican singer Petru Guelfucci, author and performer in particular of the song Corsica and founding member of the group Canta U Populu Corsu, died on Friday October 8 in Marseille, we learned from his son Petru Santu and his composer.

Often presented as one of the most beautiful voices of Corsican song, the singer, who was hospitalized in Marseille, died at the age of 66 from a long illness.

“I was his official composer, I am very sorry, it is more than forty-five years of collaboration and friendship”, said Christophe Mac-Daniel, who wrote the music and the arrangements for the song Corsica.

Two Music Victories

His death sparked many reactions in the Isle of Beauty, in particular from the group I Muvrini, which greeted, in Corsican language, “Fraternally, memory and pure voice” of the singer.

Born March 6, 1955 in Sermano (Haute-Corse) one of the cradles of Corsican polyphony, he founded the Canta U Populu Corsu group in 1973 with Natale Luciani, Minicale, Ceccè Buteau and Jean-Paul Poletti, before moving to launching into a solo career in 1987.





He was very popular in Quebec, where he obtained a gold record in 1993 for the album Corsica in which appeared the song of the same name. He also won two Victoires de la Musique: in 1991, with the group Les Nouvelles Polyphonies corses, and in 1995, with the group Voce di Corsica.

