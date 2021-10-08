Courtois’ reaction after the match

Three years ago, Thibaut Courtois had struggled to hide his “seum” after the elimination of Belgium against the France team in the semi-finals of the World Cup. This Thursday evening, after his team’s 3-2 defeat against the Blues in the semifinals of the League of Nations, the Belgian goalkeeper was inevitably disappointed, but aware that his team had not done enough in the second half for the to take with.

“We played well in the first half, we found the spaces, we played the posession very well. In the second half, they pressed a little higher. There it was difficult. We are not remained calm with the ball. We gave a little gift goals. It’s a shame “, Thibaut Courtois told RTL Belgium.





Asked then about the passivity of his defense on French goals, Courtois did not want to overwhelm his teammates: “I have to review the goals, but we play against good players. It’s normal that they have the class to do that in the box. Benzema, of course I know him. For the second goal, it’s a loss ball and after a somewhat stupid penalty. It’s a shame, he (Tielemans) does not want to take a penalty. It’s a small tackle and it hit his calf I think (to Griezmann), and the referee whistled penalty. So yes, it’s a shame. “

“Being third in the League of Nations is no use”

While Belgium were attractive and led 2-0 at the break, did they see themselves too good afterwards? “No, we knew that 2-0 was not enough against FranceCourtois replied, then brushing aside the frustration of losing again to the Blues: “No, that does not play. Against whom you lose, it’s just to learn. If it is twice against France, it does not matter. The last time, it was Italy so it ‘ is life.”

Finally, Courtois did not show great enthusiasm three days from playing the small final against Italy: “Yes Sunday we find Italy, but we play for nothing. Being third in the League of Nations, it is useless. I do not know why we play this match. It’s more a friendly match than anything else because that the final is played in the evening and we will play at noon (at 3 p.m. actually). That’s not what we want to play. “