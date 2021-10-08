Courtois, the new release full of ‘seum’!

As in 2018, Thibault Courtois let speak his frustration after the defeat conceded against France (2-3) despite two goals ahead at half-time.

Thibault courtois became, after the elimination of the Red Devils in the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup, the best symbol of Belgian ‘seum’. The fault in particular with his remarks post-match. ” We lose against a team that is no better than us, and that plays nothing », He had launched. And if he had apologized for it a few days later, he had nevertheless confided that he had stopped watching the final a few minutes before the end so as not to see the Blues celebrate their victory.

Three years later, the keeper of the real Madrid was again won by frustration after the new defeat conceded against the French neighbors. The scenario does not help as Belgium led 2-0 until the hour mark before being knocked down in the final half hour. “We played well in the first half, especially in terms of possession”, he thus confided while the site of the UEFA announces some 52% of possession for the men of Didier Deschamps.





Being 3rd in the League of Nations is no use

“In the second half, they pressed a little higher. We didn’t stay calm with the ball. We gave gift goals, he continued. That’s a shame. I did not review the goals. But on the first, faced with players like that it’s normal that they have the class to do that in the box. For the second goal, it’s a shame this penalty. We knew that 2-0 would not be enough against France. “ And the former Blues player to add as if to be better convinced: “There is no frustration. “

The bitterness is nevertheless quite palpable. So much so that the Belgian goalkeeper clearly does not want to play in the final for third place against Italy. “Sunday’s match against Italy is useless. Being 3rd in the League of Nations is no use. I don’t know why we are playing this match ”, he said.

