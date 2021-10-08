Covid-19 in France: 38 new deaths in hospital, less than 1,200 patients in critical care

The epidemic situation continues to improve in France, as evidenced by the decrease in the number of closed classes at school. According to data from the Ministry of National Education on Friday, 1,254 classes are closed for health reasons (0.24%), when they were 1,692 a week ago. A decline that has continued for three consecutive weeks now.

The indicators of the epidemic continue, in fact, to remain green. According to the latest data, provided this Friday by Public Health France (SPF), 6,805 people are still hospitalized because of the coronavirus with 218 entries this Friday. As of Thursday, there were 6,903 hospitalized for Covid and 7,410 a week ago.

Among these patients, 1,164 are hospitalized in critical care units. They were 1,200 yesterday and 1,355 last Friday. Some 52 patients have joined these units reserved for the most serious cases since the day before. Unfortunately, hospitals have recorded 38 deaths in the past 24 hours against 35 yesterday and 47 a week ago. We are also detecting less and less positive cases, which brings the incidence rate (number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants) down to 45. Be careful, however, it is again on the rise in about twenty departments, but in starting from very low.

Thus, this Friday, 4,470 new positive cases were identified in 24 hours, against 4,935 last Friday. The seven-day average is 4,203 cases per day, down 15% in one week and the lowest since July 12.



The epidemic shrinking globally

On the side of vaccination in France, while the data published today by the Drees recall that the unvaccinated French are eight times more tested positive and die eight times more than the vaccinated, figures from the Ministry of Health show that 72 , 7% of French people are fully vaccinated. This represents 84.4% of eligible inhabitants or 86.2% of adult inhabitants.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Solidarity and Health, 206,762 injections of the coronavirus vaccine have been recorded in the past 24 hours, including 45,441 first dose. In total, 50,795,643 French people received a first dose and 49,123,936 have a complete vaccination schedule.

The Covid-19 pandemic slowed this week around the world, continuing its decline that began a month and a half ago. With 422,400 contaminations recorded daily in the world this week, the indicator has dropped significantly (-7% compared to the previous week), according to an AFP report stopped on Thursday. The pandemic, which was gaining ground at the beginning of the summer fueled by a very contagious Delta variant, has been declining since the end of August.