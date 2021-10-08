Cyril Hanouna announces the end of one of his shows on C8

The host and producer announced Thursday evening in “Le 6 à 7”, the program which precedes “Touche pas à mon poste”, that he was putting an end to his documentary collection “In the heart of the French”.

After four issues broadcast every Wednesday on C8 since September 15, “In the heart of the French” will be deprogrammed. Thursday evening, live in “Le 6 à 7”, Cyril Hanouna explained the reasons. “Yesterday on C8, you may not have noticed it, but there was a prime time which is part of the hit collection“ Dans le cœur des Français ””, he quipped, wanting to tell the story of this program. “When a program works, I say that it was I who produced it, when it crashes, I say that it is Guillaume (Genton, editor’s note). “

“READ ALSO – Cyril Hanouna:” Eric Zemmour is becoming the protest vote ”

“We entrusted this Friday box to Guillaume but the idea of ​​making portraits of personalities that the French love came from us. (H2O Productions, editor’s note)“, continued the host and producer of C8. The first issue devoted to Jean-Jacques Goldman had gathered 593,000 viewers on average (2.9% PDA) and the following never did better: 481,000 viewers on average (2.5% PDA) for the second on Mylène Farmer, 356,000 viewers on average (1.8% of PDA) for the third on Bernard Tapie and 270,000 (1.4%) last Wednesday for Christian Clavier.





“READ ALSO -” Should Hitler be invited at the time? “: The surprising question from Apolline de Malherbe to Cyril Hanouna

The two following numbers which were to take place in prime time on C8 on Wednesdays October 13 and 20, devoted to the singer Stromae and the actor Kad Merad, will not be broadcast in the end. “When we have taken the wall three times, we want to stop the massacre”, added Cyril Hanouna theatrically. “You will never see ‘Dans le cœur des Français’ again, this program is gone.” The show will be replaced, initially, by the film Family dinners the 13th and the Chevaliers du Fiel show Hairdressers the 20th, before considering “Other projects”. “I take responsibility for this failure of the ‘Heart of the French’, it was my idea”, he concluded seriously. “You can’t build loyalty on a concept like that. […] It was a bad idea. […] On this Wednesday square, I messed up. But we have to try things. “