Delphine Wespiser surprised by the unexpected arrival of her companion Roger on the set of TPMP (VIDEO)

Settlement of accounts this Thursday, October 7 on the set of TPMP ! Roger, the companion of Delphine Wespiser, wanted to give him a little surprise … And to warn some of his male associates.
It is one of the traditions of Do not touch My TV. Regularly in the C8 show, Cyril Hanouna submits his columnists to “The pookie box“. The principle is simple: each columnist slips in his truths, very often carried behind the scenes of the talk-show. The opportunity to discover some indiscretions and other crisp revelations. This Thursday, October 7, therefore, the teams of TPMP brought out the famous “pookie box”, just to learn a little more than the love stories of Benjamin Castaldi or techniques of Matthieu Delormeau to avoid paying at the restaurant. And the one who made the most talk about her is good Delphine Wespiser !
Delphine Wespiser, heartbreaker in Do not touch My TV ?
Since 2018, in addition to his role in Fort Boyard, the ex-Miss France is part of the merry band of chroniclers of Cyril Hanouna. And upon his arrival in the team, some have probably not been hermetic to his charm. In 2019 for example, the whole team flew to Lapland, for a completely crazy stay in a dream chalet. In the bonus dedicated to this crazy adventure, viewers were able to see a merger between Benjamin Castaldi and Delphine Wespiser. “It’s true that we got along well“Said the young woman this Thursday, October 7 on the set of C8. For his part, the host preferred to stay in the background, conceding however the anger of his wife Aurore after the broadcast of the images in Lapland. But a few minutes later, it is the companion of Delphine Wespiser which made its appearance on the set!
A strong couple
In a relationship for several years with Roger, Delphine Wespiser has never made taboos around their age gap. This does not prevent some of his comrades on the air to flirt with her. This is the case of Guillaume Genton. And that, Roger understood it well. “I have confidence but that does not prevent control, so in my distant Alsace I have ears that whistle“joked the entrepreneur, referring to the chronicler’s flirting with his beautiful. But no matter the flirting stories between colleagues: the former Miss France was particularly moved by the surprise arrival of her companion on the plateau of TPMP, preferring also to ironize on the attentions of the male race! “But no? Oh honey! I almost have tears in my eyes! When did you come?”, she exclaimed on the set when she saw him land alongside Cyril Hanouna.
