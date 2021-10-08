Deschamps’ rant

Present at a press conference after the stunning victory won against Belgium (3-2), Didier Deschamps has hardly tasted a question that seems to call into question the course of the Blues in recent years.

Didier Deschamps exploded as rarely at the final whistle. It may only be the Nations League, the French coach was ecstatic after the stunning success won by the world champions against Belgium. Led 2-0 until the hour mark, the Blues found the resources to win 3-2 after a second period of high bill. By his own admission, the Basque rarely felt such an emotion on the bench of the France team.

Read also: The words at halftime that changed everything





“We had one of the best, if not the best, team in the world opposite, he justified. This game will be one of the very, very good times. You have to appreciate it. I am very happy for my players. “However, the former midfielder does not want to see it as a founding match. Because that would make little of the course of the Blues in recent years.

Didier Deschamps was also somewhat scathing on this subject. “Because before, there was only debris?” Watch the competitive matches: how many have the French team won? “, he said, adding: “Ok, we don’t win 3, 4, 5-0 but we win. The French coach nevertheless admitted that this victory validated the turn taken since the failure of the Euro. “It consolidates what we have been able to do very well since the last meeting, taking into account that it is a new system,” he said. This does not prevent me from bringing in new players. Theo Hernandez, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jordan Veretout. We’re still one of the best nations. This comforts him. ”