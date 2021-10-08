design, practical, but not terribly enduring

And three. After two generations of battery-hulls, which effectively protected the iPhone 6 / 6s and the iPhone 11, and extended their autonomy, while giving them the air of belugas washed up in the bottom of a pocket, Apple is back with a new variation of its sound. interpretation of external batteries.

A new form factor and a new techno

Goodbye to the hull principle, which required you to carry the battery with you all the time, the Cupertino giant capitalizes on Qi technologies, introduced with the iPhone 11, and MagSafe, present since the iPhone 12 of last year.

The MagSafe battery is surprisingly small, compact and unobtrusive. The matte and soft outer material is close to that used for previous battery generations, and it prevents it from slipping on too smooth a surface or between your hands. Compatible with all iPhone 12 and 13, to which she loves herself like a koala to Kenneth Cook, producing a satisfying little metallic noise, she looks like a cute little gadget. And in fact, that is what it is.

The MagSafe external battery with the iPhone 12.



Made not to swear on the back of the iPhone 12 mini, which obviously explains its dimensions, it fits in the palm of one hand and measures only 3 inches high, 4 inches wide for 1, 12 cm thick. It’s a bit taller and wider than its main competitor, the Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K, but a bit thinner. Its 114 g (against 130.41 g for the Anker battery) are not a problem, because the torque it forms with the iPhone is not made to last longer than the time to recharge the smartphone battery.

Autonomy, and figures in spades

You can pair it with the iPhone for a few minutes, to regain some battery life during a long, rough day, or longer for your smartphone altogether.

With the iPhone 12 (which has a 2815 mAh battery, like that of the iPhone 12 Pro), it took 2 hours 32 minutes for the small battery to charge it from 0 to 64%. Why 64% and not 100%? Quite simply because the 1460 mAh of the external battery (it displays an honest 7.62 V and 11.13 Wh) does not allow it. Yes, this is a weakness compared to the 5000 mAh of the Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K. Even the iPhone 12 mini, whose battery displays 2,226 mAh, will not be entitled to a full charge. We will flirt with the 80% in this case.

Why not provide a bigger battery? For reasons of size constraint, therefore space requirement, and also of heating, no doubt. Wireless charging is not optimal, even with MagSafe. As with the two previous generations of external batteries, Apple has made choices, which therefore result more in a boost than in a big breath of air, of electricity.

The MagSafe battery, like the iPhone 12 and 13, retains the Lightning port.



If you ever found yourself wanting to use the MagSafe battery as an extension of your iPhone’s battery, you should know that you would still save a few nice hours of use. With the iPhone 12, always, we measured a total autonomy of 26:02, with the external battery, against 18:03, without.

To put an end to the numbers and the autonomy, once it is completely discharged, connect the MagSafe battery, in Lightning, to your iPhone charger and it will refuel. With a 20 W USB-C (to Lightning) charger, like the one supplied with the iPad Pro, the MagSafe battery returns to its maximum capacity in 1h21, according to our measurements.

On the issue of Lightning, we would like to point out that the time has come for USB-C, that the competition has adopted this format, but, since Apple retains its proprietary connector for the iPhone, it is difficult to find fault with it. It is indeed convenient to charge both with the same cable.





The MagSafe battery incorporates a single indicator light, which indicates the different states of charge.



The good news is that, when connected to the mains in Lightning, the MagSafe battery then turns into a MagSafe charger, and can push up to 15W, to charge your iPhone faster.

In this case, as with the two previous generations of external batteries, the charger will recharge the smartphone and the battery at the same time. You may also prefer to charge the iPhone wired: if you connect the MagSafe battery to it, it will be recharged via the iPhone… Which therefore proves that the Apple smartphone is capable of doing so. So why on earth can’t you use your iPhone to give your AirPods a little juice?

Since we are talking about Apple headphones, good news, you can put their case on the battery and see its charge indicator light up … It works!

Fortunately, the MagSafe battery can be removed easily.



Ergonomics so good that you don’t think about it

We could have stopped our test here, and not to talk about ergonomics. It would have been a shame. Because the MagSafe battery is not only pretty, it is also devilishly practical and easy to use. Place it roughly on the back of a compatible iPhone and the magnet will reposition it correctly for optimal energy transfer. The magnet is also so powerful that it is often necessary to rotate the battery to get a better grip in order to remove it. This is good news, it will not fall for no reason.

As it should be with an Apple product, the software integration is perfect. As soon as it is attached to the back of the iPhone, an animation on the screen gives you information on the charge level of the smartphone. A notification will then tell you that your iPhone will be recharged to a maximum of 90% via the external battery. If you want to get the charge to exceed this mark, you can do so from the Control Center by tapping the Battery icon in Power Saving Mode. You can then force the search beyond 90%.

If this icon is not displayed on your iPhone, go to Settings / Center control and add Energy saving mode.

The MagSafe battery fits perfectly into the iOS ecosystem.



By the way, if you have chosen to display the widget that shows the battery level of your various Apple devices in the Today View page (the leftmost in iOS), you will also find the MagSafe battery one there, simple, we go to the essential.

In fact, on a daily basis, even if the iPhone 12, and especially the 13, do not really have a problem with autonomy, the battery is a small gadget that you can easily carry, in a bag or even a pocket if we go through meetings. We magnetize it to its iPhone for a few tens of minutes to give it a little boost, and do not take care of it any more.