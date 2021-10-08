Disappointing job creations in the United States

In Hallandale, Florida (United States), October 7, 2021. JOE RAEDLE / AFP

It’s a cold shower, and it was really not expected: in September the US economy created only 194,000 jobs, very far from the 500,000 hoped for. This is the second disappointment, after the August figure and its 366,000 new jobs. We are far from the pace of July, when the economy was picking up steam, hoping that the Covid would soon be a bad memory with more than a million new jobs.

Alas, the Delta variant has been there. He shattered the summer recovery, particularly in services, leisure and catering. But everyone expected a strong rebound in September, for three main reasons: the ebb of the Delta variant, the reopening of schools across the United States, the closure of which prevented some parents from resuming work, especially African-American women raising only their children; and the end of federal compensation of $ 300 per week, which expired in early September. But this rebound did not take place. 1% of Americans have been absent from work for health reasons, compared to 0.6 points usually, which is clearly explained by the persistence of the Covid.





Labor shortages

“The employment figures are worse than we would like, but better than they appear”, explains Jason Furman, economist at Harvard and former adviser to Barack Obama. He notes that unemployment is “Down sharply”, that of the blacks ” even more “ and that wages (excluding inflation) are “Sharply rising”.

The unemployment rate has indeed fallen sharply, from 5.2% to 4.8%. The number of unemployed, for its part, fell by 700,000 people. Today, US statistics count some 7.7 million unemployed. However, the country remains below the levels reached before the pandemic (3.5% unemployment for 5.7 million unemployed in February 2020). At the same time, Americans’ job participation rate fell from 63.3% to 61.6% and the country still has 5 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic.

The case disrupts the plans of US economic leaders, starting with those of the Federal Reserve

This withdrawal of Americans from the labor market exacerbates labor shortages. Some 11 million positions were unfilled at the end of July, a historic record. Employers are trying to attract the workforce by increasing wages. Over one year, average compensation has increased over one year by 4.6%, a significant jump that remains however below the level of inflation.

