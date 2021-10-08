discover a Hogwarts like no other with this new free French attraction

Fans ofHarry potter know it, to find all the magic of the decorations of the castle of Hogwarts, of the Hogwarts Express or of Hogsmeade, it is advisable to go to the studios of Warner in London. But soon, it will become unnecessary to cross the Channel since an attraction Harry potter free will open in France.

direction Amnéville

From October 16, 2021 to January 3, 2022, fans of the saga imagined by JK Rowling will be able to head for Amnéville, in Moselle, in the Grand Est region, to discover a new attraction. Harry potter completely free. Exit England or the Paris region for the event since it is at the E-MAX Event Factory, located on the Parvis de l’Image, in the heart of the thermal and tourist center of Amnéville, that the Arribas company, glassmaker of the Walt Disney Company and license Harry potter, decided to put down his suitcases.





Visitors will be able to enjoy themselves to discover the activities available to them. 300 m² of festivities to celebrate the 20 years of the saga in which a Hogwarts castle reproduced by master glassmakers will be exhibited, as well as a beautiful Hogwarts Express. Young and old will also be able to hatch and personalize their dragon, attend various workshops such as making a glass Christmas ball or sandblasting on glass.

Better yet, the atmosphere and the decoration will change dramatically between Halloween and Christmas, the two holidays being able to benefit from their distinct theme. Go from thrill to magic in a matter of days in mid-November. An event is free, access to which depends on the period. Thus, you will be able to access it:

Outside school holidays :

Wednesday: 2 p.m. / 7 p.m.

Friday: 5 p.m. / midnight

Saturday: 10 a.m. / midnight

Sunday: 2 p.m. / 7 p.m.

During the school holidays :