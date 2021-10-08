Discover in animation the rapid evolution of Free’s 5G network, from January to today

An ever greener coverage map. Free is indeed keeping its foot on the accelerator to continue to deploy its 5G network at high speed and keep a certain lead over its rivals.





As shown, month after month, the reports of the ANFR Free quickly took the lead over its rivals on the deployment of its 5G network by massively using the 700 MHz band ensuring better coverage and better penetration. buildings, a frequency band where it continues to go it alone with 12,081 operational 5G sites according to the latest ANFR observatory. Without forgetting the 3.5 GHz band allowing better speeds to be considered, a frequency band where Free is 2nd with 1,773 antenna, behind Orange which has 2,178. What to boast of having the largest 5G network in France and consider more than 80% of the population covered by the end of 2021.

On Twitter, aegir_fr, offers to discover the evolution of Free’s 5G coverage between January and September 2021, through a small animation based on the interactive map uploaded by the operator. Month after month, the map turns green, showing the population’s ever-increasing 5G coverage.