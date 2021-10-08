discover the nominees for the 2021 edition

The sequel with 5 others named including Benzema and Donnarumma
Here are five new nominees:
Harry Kane (Tottenham)
Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan and PSG)
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)
A favorite for the Kopa Trophy?
Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé are now too old to claim the title of best player under 21.
The first 5 nominated for the Golden Ball
Here are the first five names revealed:
Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)
N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea)
Erling Haaland (Dortmund)
Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)
Mason Mount (Chelsea)
The 10 goalies for the Yachine trophy for best goalkeeper
Here is the list of the ten best goalkeepers for the year 2021. Unsurprisingly, Gianluigi Donnaruma is there. Ditto for Edouard Mendy, sensational with Chelsea in the Premier League and the Champions League.
The 10 nominated for the Yachine trophy: Ederson, Edouard Mendy, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Kasper Schmeichel, Thibaut Courtois, Emiliano Martinez, Jan Oblak, Keylor Navas, Manuel Neuer, Samir Handanovic.
The 20 nominated for the Women’s Ballon d’Or
It’s rare enough to be noted but no American player is among the nominees for the Women’s Ballon d’Or.
Winner in 2019, Megan Rapinoe is not there, nor are her partners in the selection who were bronze medalists at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics behind Canada and Sweden.
The list of the 20 nominated: Kadidiatou Diani, Fran Kirby, Jennifer Hermoso, Christiane Endler, Christine Sinclair, Ashley Lawrence, Irene Paredes, Jessie Fleming, Lieke Martens, Sandra Panos, Viviane Miedema, Ellen White, Pernille Harder, Samantha Mewis, Wendie Renard , Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Stina Blackstenius, Magdalena Eriksson, Sam Kerr, Alexia Putellas.
The list is not yet known but several players seem essential. Here is a list of ten stars (non-exhaustive) who can clearly claim to win the prestigious trophy.
No French nominated for the Kopa trophy
On the sidelines of the announcement of the nominees for the 2021 Golden Ball, we also know the ten nuggets nominated for the Kopa Trophy reserved for under-21s.
No Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland, both too old, but several promising hopes like Mason Greenwood, Pedri or Jude Bellingham. Two Ligue 1 players are included: Nuno Mendes (PSG) and Jérémy Doku (Rennes).
The 10 named: Bukayo Saka, Jérémy Doku, Mason Greenwood, Pedri, Ryan Gravenberch, Florian Wirtz, Giovanni Reyna, Jamal Musiala, Jude Bellingham, Nuno Mendes.
The list of nominees for the Women’s Golden Ball
Before knowing the names of the 30 players nominated for the men’s award, France Football unveiled the names of the 20 players nominated to win the women’s Ballon d’Or. There are three French internationals: Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Wendie Renard or Kadidiatou Diani.
Follow the Golden Ball list