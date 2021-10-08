Discover the second list of the Renaudot Prize

Amélie Nothomb, Abel Quentin and Anne Berest are notably among the nine authors selected in the second selection of novels.

The Renaudot Prize jury announced late on the evening of October 6, its second selections of novels and essays. Of sixteen authors in the French novels category, there are only nine. And, of ten essayists, they are only five.

Among the authors still in the running, many are already on other prestigious lists. Thus, Anne Berest is present in the second selection of the Prix Goncourt. The same goes for Abel Quentin and Mohamed Mbougar Sarr who appear on the Femina and the Grand Prix du roman de l’Académie française.

Despite her absence from the other big lists, Amélie Nothomb confirms her place in the second round with First Blood. Note that the primoromancer Etienne Kern is still in the running.

On the publishing house side: Gallimard and Grasset are doing double duty, each with two authors present in the second selection of novels. Respectively: Catherine Cusset and Etienne Kern, Anne Berest and Christophe Donner.

The third list will be revealed on October 28. The award ceremony will take place on November 3, after the announcement of the Goncourt award, at the Drouant restaurant.

The second list of novels:





Anne Berest – The Postcard, Grasset

Nicolas Chemla – Murnau des ténèbres, The Seeker-noon

Catherine Cusset – The Definition of Happiness, Gallimard

Christophe Donner – La France goy, Grasset

Etienne Kern – Les Envolés, Gallimard

Amélie Nothomb – First blood, Albin Michel

Maria Pourchet – Feu, Fayard

Abel Quentin – The Seer of Etampes, The Observatory

Mohamed Mbougar Sarr – The most secret memory of men, Philippe Rey

The second list of tests:

Gwenaëlle Aubry – Saint Phalle: growing up in childhood, Stock

Frédéric Gros – Shame is a revolutionary feeling, Albin Michel

Anthony Palou – In my street there were three shops, Presses de la Cité

Sandra Vanbremeersch – The Reclining Lady, Threshold

Jakuta Alikavazovic – Like a sky in us, Stock