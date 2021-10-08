Dmitry Muratov, Nobel Peace Prize “in the name of Russian journalists victims of repression”

“Novaya Gazeta” editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov in an interview at the newspaper’s headquarters in Moscow on October 7, 2021. ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / AP

Alongside the Filipino Maria Ressa, it is a monument of Russian journalism that the Nobel committee has chosen to honor, Friday October 8, by awarding Dmitri Muratov a Nobel Peace Prize as unexpected as it is symbolic.

Through him, it is a newspaper, the Novaya Gazeta, known for the quality of his work as much as for his martyrs, who is honored. In his first reaction, Mr. Muratov, his tireless editor-in-chief, immediately paid tribute to his journalists, and first and foremost to those killed in the course of their work, including the most famous, Anna Politkovskaïa, murdered there fifteen years almost to the day, October 7, 2006.

Mr. Muratov also said he accepted the award “In the name of Russian journalists who are currently undergoing repression”. “We will help those we call “foreign agents”, those who are oppressed and those who are driven into exile “, he promised. These words echo those of the Nobel committee, which made Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov “Representatives of all journalists who defend freedom of expression”.





The Russian power, with which M. Muratov and the Novaya Gazeta have continued to maintain conflicting relations, could not help but congratulate the winner: Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, greeted his “Talent” and his “Courage”. Things are, however, made simpler for the Kremlin by the fact that the Novaya Gazeta is practically the last independent Russian media not to have received the label – infamous and threatening – of “agent of the foreigner”.

Reports on ignored Russian realities

Dmitry Muratov, 59, is first and foremost a renowned journalist and editor. A former “para”, he began his career in the last years of the USSR, in a newspaper in his hometown, Samara. Passed through the Komsomolskaya Pravda, he participated in 1993, with about fifty other journalists, in the creation of the Novaya Gazeta, tri-weekly which quickly established itself as a benchmark.

In 1995, Muratov became its editor-in-chief. His voice carries both inside and outside the newspaper. In a media landscape where the room for maneuver will continue to shrink, under the combined blows of the State and the oligarchs, the Novaya stands out. Today, 76% of the shares belong to the editorial staff, 14% to businessman Alexander Lebedev, who took a stake in 2006, and 10% to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

The newspaper is renowned for its reports on Russian realities ignored by other media, such as recently the situation of mental hospitals, as well as for its investigations. Its history is punctuated by a number of resounding investigations: on the attacks of 1999, attributed to Chechen separatists and which allowed the rise of Vladimir Poutine; on the management by the security forces of hostage-taking in the Moscow theater – during a performance of the musical Nord-Ost – in 2002 and Beslan in 2004; on the corruption of the elites; on the mercenaries of Wagner and their exactions, in Syria in particular; on extrajudicial executions in Chechnya and the hunt for homosexuals there, etc.

