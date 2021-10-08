More

    Dogecoin, is it time to buy it to follow the 400% increase in Shiba Inu?

    fall of dogecoin

    Memes currencies garnered much of the attention during the rally earlier this year, with influencers such as Elon Musk and Mark Cuban helping push the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) up. DOGE’s success spawned a plethora of dog-themed projects, which are now part of the Memes Coin Herd.

    This week, the herd is on the rise again after Shiba Inu (SHIB) experienced a triple-digit breakout and DOGE looks set to follow suit. Bitcoin’s (BTC) sudden move above the $ 55,000 level appears to have started the trend, and even as the price moves lower to test lower support levels, memes tokens continue to show bullish signs. .

    Besides the recent bitcoin rally and specific protocol announcements, the memes coin rally appears to have started after Elon Musk tweeted a photo of his pup Shiba Inu.

    Shiba Inu expands its ecosystem

    According to CoinGecko, among the 5 memes currencies, Shiba Inu (SHIB) performed the best over the past week, rising 400% from a low of $ 0.00000700 on October 4 to a more multi-month high of 0.0003529 USD on Oct 6.


    Meme Tokens main currencies according to market capitalization

    SHIB’s price hike comes after the ecosystem behind the token expands to include the ShibaSwap exchange, which claims to offer lower fees than Uniswap and multiple ways for token holders to earn passive income by providing liquidity or staking.

    SHIB also benefits from being one of the few memes tokens listed on several of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the market, including Coinbase and Binance, which provides great liquidity and trading volume for traders interested in the token.

    The Shiba Inu community has also shown increasing interest in the upcoming launch of the NFT protocol, ” Shiboshi“.

    Dogecoin is preparing for a breakout

    Although SHIB recorded the largest percentage gain, DOGE remains the alpha, with the largest reach and a market cap of $ 33.26 billion.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Chart

    We start to detect a bullish outlook for DOGE on October 1, ahead of the recent price spike. So will DOGE follow the trend of Shiba in the coming days?


