Dominique Farrugia confides in his daily life affected by his illness

Dominique Farrugia evokes as never the disease which strikes him for many years, multiple sclerosis. The sidekick of Chantal Lauby and Alain Chabat publishes a book in which he does not hide his anger at the place given to disability in society. It evokes in She never left me his fight against multiple sclerosis, this society which pretends not to see the handicap and also his private life and in particular the relationship which binds him to his wife Isabelle Amaraggi, whom he met in 2004. In his book, he also confides on the support of his friends from Dummies, Chantal Lauby and Alain Chabat. “They had the delicacy never to speak to me about it again, but I know very well that they were shaken“, he writes in his work of which Gala publishes several extracts.”No scene attests, no tear, not even a downcast look, a sigh, nothing. I know this because I used to laugh a lot about my illness when it first started. It has not changed, I continue to do so today. But them, it never made them laugh. ”he confides in their regard.

Dominique Farrugia talks about his illness

But his greatest support comes from his wife, Isabelle. His love affair with her is the opportunity for the actor to put his illness in the back of his mind. “We got married in 2005, about a year after we met. At this time, I limp. But when I ask Isabelle to marry me, I don’t think about my multiple sclerosis. It will sound very strange, but in my head I’m not sick. “, he confides in his book. He adds : “Yet I am, well, even, but I still don’t admit it. We get married without talking about it or very little, because I don’t remember any discussion on this subject at that time, nor any apprehension on his part.“The disease enters the daily life of the couple later, when the lovebirds move in together.





Dominique Farrugia confides in the support of his wife

“What she sees and lives with mi since then are my falls. I fall and get up, but quickly, I get fat, so fat that I can no longer stand up on my own and you have to call the fire department to help me.“, confides Dominique Farrugia with modesty. He adds: “I’m not going to lie, we may be in love, it’s difficult for a couple to stay that way when we’re going through it, especially since we have our differences, like everyone else. Fortunately, my illness does not hollow them, on the contrary. My MS unites us, because the one who lives with a patient knows the same problems as him, on a practical level I mean. “Dominique Farrugia does not hide his regrets either:”I often tell myself that I shouldn’t have embarked on this mess. I didn’t sell him a guy sitting all the time. We got married, I was up, so there is a lie about the merchandise somewhere, or rather ignorance on my part, of what would happen after the cane.“He finally concludes by confessing:”I try to preserve it as much as possible, but I spend my life saying “ouch, it hurts”. I complain a lot at home, it inevitably weighs on her, even if she never says it. “A disease and an ordeal that they share and face, together.