Draconids: a rain of shooting stars will cross the sky this Friday, October 8

Draconids usually occur in October. This year, it is the 8th that they will be at their peak. (© Adobe stock illustration / Marek)

They are less famous than the Perseids, because they are usually calmer, but just as fascinating. This Friday, October 8, 2021, the Draconids, a falling stars rain, will be particularly visible in the sky.

This meteor swarm will indeed be at its peak of activity, and the sky clear enough for one to be able to admire the spectacle. Here are some tips so you don’t miss it.

What are the Draconids?

This rain of shooting stars “is a rain as it occurs periodically throughout the year”, explains Florent Deleflie, astronomer at the Paris-CNRS Observatory, to actu.fr.

Draconids are dust from a cloud left by the passage of a comet and which enters the atmosphere. Florent DeleflieAstronomer at the Paris-CNRS Observatory

And the phenomenon is not new. So to speak, it is about a “configuration that one finds every year” since the Earth “crosses clouds left by comets at about the same time of the year”, details the astronomer. So the Draconids usually occur in October, the Perseids in August, the Eta aquarids in May, etc.

As for its name, it refers to the constellation of the dragon (“Draco” in Latin), located “between the Little Dipper and the Big Dipper”.

Ten stars per hour

“The Draconids are not the most spectacular, unlike the Perseids”, nuance Florent Deleflie, since they are less numerous. For this Friday evening, the expert expects “about ten stars per hour” (against a hundred for the Perseids!), visible at nightfall. “In general, they are seen more in the morning,” he warns.

The phenomenon is more or less intense depending on the position of the Earth in relation to the cloud of particles, which is difficult to predict from one year to the next. But, for this year, we know that it will be less.

The good news, however, is thatit can be admired everywhere in the northern hemisphere, “Provided that the constellation is visible from the place where you are and that the climatic conditions are met”. Which should be the case tonight in France.

Can we observe them with the naked eye?

The observation of this rain of shooting stars does not require any special equipment: it is quite possible to do it with the naked eye. And it’s even preferable. “The telescope has, in this case, its advantages and its disadvantages since it makes it possible to see the less luminous stars, which is difficult with the naked eye, but it covers only a small part of the sky. “, Which means that we can miss the passage of the star, underlines the astronomer.

And if you fall asleep while waiting for the Draconids, know that another rain of shooting stars will take place on the night of October 21 to 22, 2021: those of the Orionides !

