Drone pilot films lava fountains of La Palma volcano

Drone pilot Luca Morandini has unveiled rare images of the volcanic eruption of Cumbre Vieja, on the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands.

Have you ever been a few meters from an erupting volcano? The FPV (First Person View) drone pilot Luca Morandini has “sacrificed” his device to reveal the volcanic activity of Cumbre Vieja. The volcano, nestled on the Spanish island of Palma, in the Canaries, woke up in late September after 50 years of sleep. Since then, it has continued to ravage the island and the daily life of the inhabitants.

Thanks to the images, we can realize the power of fountains and lava jets. The pilot almost lost control of his drone when he reached the level of the clouds of gas and ash. He must have cleared his device as quickly as possible after it spun around. Then, when it regains altitude, emerges a landscape that is both desolate and spectacular: a sea of ​​ash that surrounds the crater of Cumbre Vieja. The layer is so important that trees are literally buried. It is no longer an expanse of green trees, but gray, which surrounds this power of nature. Posted on Instagram on Wednesday, the video drew strong reactions from drone pilots who were impressed.





The eruption of Cumbre Vieja, which began on September 19, has left no deaths or injuries at this stage. But in total it resulted in the evacuation of more than 6,000 people, some of whom lost everything under the lava. According to local authorities, more than 1,000 buildings were destroyed by the lava, which now covers 431 hectares. The lava flow, by solidifying in contact with water, even created an advance on the sea of ​​about 40 hectares. In a hundred years, the island had only experienced two eruptions, that of San Juan in 1949 and that of Teneguía in 1971. They had killed a total of three, including two by gas inhalation, but had caused less damage, the island was much less populated at the time.