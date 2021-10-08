Dune: Denis Villeneuve explains why there are two parts

As one could suspect it, it is the richness of the novel which pushed the scenario writer to imagine an epic in two chapters. A risky bet?

Dune by Denis Villeneuve is already particularly long. From the height of its 2 hours and 36 minutes, he was able to explore a large part of Frank Herbert’s work even if he does not do so in its entirety. Rather than offering a dense and long work of several hours, the filmmaker has chosen to cut his footage into two parts. At the microphone of Wired, the Canadian explains:

“It was the decision I made from the start, and everyone was in agreement. In the book, there is so much to say. It was too much for a movie, or you make a 5 hour movie and everyone hates you because it’s too long. So we decided to do it in two parts. The story of the first film holds. When you look at it, I think it’s satisfying; but to complete the story you need a second opus. ”



A risky bet

Moreover, this choice was rather ambitious since the sequel is still not officially underway. Rather cautious, above all, given the failure of David Lynch’s previous film, Warner Bros. did not decide to directly order a second opus. As we learned Variety a few weeks ago, it is the film’s box office results that will be decisive for Villeneuve’s sequel. But that’s not the only factor in the equation, since the film’s audiences on HBO Max also condition this return to our screens.

As a reminder, Dune is one of the last films to benefit from a double window of diffusion on HBO Max and in the cinema. As the pandemic forced cinemas to keep doors closed, Warner Bros. made the controversial decision to highlight its SVOD platform to provide new visibility to its productions.

But this choice has also greatly impacted cinema operators, for whom the revenues from this kind of films represent a significant financial windfall. While the horizon is clearing up, and the cinema is finding color, Warner Bros. should abandon this strategy at the beginning of the year 2022. Matrix should logically be the last film of the firm to benefit from a launch day 1 on HBO Max.

Good news for Villeneuve who had widely criticized the studios’ decision when Dune was announced. He had not been kind to Warner Bros. and said that the company “Don’t like cinema”. It will be hoped that relations have improved between AT&T and Villeneuve.