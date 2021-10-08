€ 79 only for an excellent PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC gaming headset

Razer is a brand recognized by gamers for the quality of its products. Keyboards, mice, controllers… But also headsets are among the manufacturer’s flagship products. With the Barracuda X, Razer offers a headset compatible with all consoles (PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch) but also PC, smartphone, etc. All on sale at 79 € on Amazon.

The Razer Barracuda X wireless headset is really versatile because it can connect to all devices. It is, basic, a wireless headset but you can very well use it with a mini-jack cable to connect it to the corresponding port. That’s not all since it is connected wirelessly using a USB-C dongle to be inserted into the sending device.

Discover the Razer Barracuda X helmet at 79 € on Amazon

Is there no USB-C port on your machine? No problem, Razer slipped a USB-A adapter into the box to alleviate this problem. So you can log in on all recent consoles. Be careful, however, the Barracuda X does not offer Bluetooth. However with the dongle, adapter and cable, you can cover the majority of existing consoles, PCs, smartphones and tablets.

All of the headset controls are located on the left ear cup. There is a dial for the sound, an on / off button and another to mute the microphone. Moreover, when used on a smartphone, the power button can also be used to pause, pick up, or go to the next track.

Razer Barracuda X: versatile and multiplatform

This wireless headset weighs only 250 grams, which makes it very discreet when worn on your head. It features 40mm Razer TriForce speakers that immerse gamers very well in their worlds. Moreover, its autonomy is about 20 hours in game, which means that we can enjoy it for a while before having to recharge it.





The microphone is not left out either. This is a cardioid model, which only picks up sounds coming from one direction: your mouth. On top of that with HyperClear technology, your voice is free of all ambient noise to be perfectly audible by your friends in-game.

To conclude, the Razer Barracuda X is an excellent versatile headset, certainly a little more tailored for gamers. But its multiplatform side makes it essential, and for € 79 instead of € 99 at Amazon, you can have a lot of fun.

