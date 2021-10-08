eFootball 2022: following the many bugs, the corrective patch is being clarified, but …

Even without being a big fan of football, maybe you have seen the (very) complicated launch of eFootball 2022. Players rest assured, an update is well planned.

Finished PES, hello eFootball: Konami has big plans for its iconic video game sports franchise, but these don’t come without pain. Indeed, the recent launch of eFootball 2022 in free-to-play may have attracted fans and the curious, the title has been the subject of multiple mockery, and for good reason: the bugs are legion and sometimes make the experience unplayable.

In a few days, the software has become the laughing stock of the web to the detriment of a publisher who bites his fingers. However, this one has just brought some good news… and some bad news. The first is that a major corrective update will erase most of the problems encountered; the bad, is that this patch 0.9.1. will not arrive until October 28, or in several weeks.





For many, waiting a whole month (the game was released on September 30) to benefit from such an update seems a long time and many players are complaining on the web. So let’s try to see the glass half full: a priori, the infallible efootball 2022 bugs should well withdraw from the game and that is the point.