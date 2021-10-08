Eidos Montreal (Deus Ex, Guardians of the Galaxy) goes to the 4-day week! | Xbox one

The Eidos Montreal studio has just announced a major change in its organization: the transition to the 4-day week. Behind this measure which is starting to be talked about more and more, the studio aims to increase the well-being of its employees.

Eidos Montreal will no longer work on Fridays

If the four-day week is easier to set up in small structures, Eidos Montreal is embarking on the adventure anyway! The 600-employee studio announced the news, specifying the outlines of this flagship decision.

David Anfossi, head of the studio, specifies that this initiative is another step towards the incarnation of the values ​​of the studio, by creating a healthy, creative and sustainable work environment for its employees. While the neighboring studios of Ubisoft still bear the stigma of the harassment cases denounced last year, this is a new way for Eidos Montreal to stand out and attract Canadian talent.

Currently, our various teams are working on developing transition plans to ensure success and maintain the highest standards in the industry. Over the next few weeks, the studios in Montreal and Sherbrooke will be officially closed on Fridays, without changing the working conditions currently in place or the salaries of employees, thus moving from the 40-hour week to 32 hours.



The idea here is to eliminate a day’s work, but not to condense it for all that. The weekly working time will be reduced by one day and David Anfossi specifies that the wish is indeed “To increase the productivity and well-being of our employees”. It is particularly a question of hunting down wasted time, for example by reducing internal meetings from one hour to 30 minutes.

David Anfossi adds that the switch to teleworking had already shaken up the habits of Eidos Montreal employees and that this new organization will help cultivate team creativity and motivation, and become a real driver of innovation and performance.

We always aim to improve the quality of life at work and the well-being of our employees. The studio aspires to an optimal attraction and retention of its talents, effective recruitment, a reduction in the rate of absenteeism and the rate of illness, better management of stress and anxiety related to professional performance, while improving quality of the deliverables produced by the Eidossians of the two studios.

At the time of writing, about thirty positions are available at Eidos Montreal.