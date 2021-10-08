Electric cars: 100 km of autonomy in 3 minutes of charging, it is now possible

ABB is not the most famous brand in the electric car world and yet it could become one of the most important players in this market.

One of the main drawbacks of electric cars is their range, coupled with their charging speed. These cars often require breaks every two or three hours to recharge the batteries. A step which again takes time, around twenty minutes for Tesla’s quick recharges for example. In order to put an end to this problem and to democratize electric cars even more, the Swiss company ABB has just unveiled a model of a new kind, an ultra-fast charger capable of giving 100 km of range in just three minutes. The company already supplies chargers to other brands such as Ionity, a subsidiary of the BMW and Volkswagen groups, which thus use the same charger.

But this new charger comes with a whole other capacity. The Terra 360, that’s its name, is a real powerhouse. Capable of delivering a total power of 360 kW, it can recharge a car in a quarter of an hour. The solution is touted as faster than Tesla’s super chargers, which offer Elon Musk’s brand cars 320 kilometers of range in 15 minutes.





Too ahead of its time

Unfortunately the new generation Swiss charger cannot be used on electric vehicles at this time. At least not at full power. Indeed, no model on the market today is able to withstand a load of 360 kW. Two vehicles still pass the 270 kW bar. This is Porsche’s Taycan, but also the Lucid Air, a real gem in the world of electric cars, which can withstand a load of 300 kW. In addition to this ultra-fast recharge, the latest model from Lucid also has record endurance, exceeding 800 kilometers.

If for the moment the ABB charger is not 100% compatible with the current vehicle fleet, the Swiss company has few doubts about the evolution of this market. He who continues to grow, pushing new technical and commercial limits every year. Present in Europe at the end of the year and in the rest of the world in 2022, ABB’s chargers are fully customizable, which could allow a manufacturer to put his logo on these chargers, which should nevertheless remain universal. While waiting for vehicles capable of supporting the 360kW of charging, ABB will develop its network and aims to install its charger all over the world.