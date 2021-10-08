Elisabeth Borne announces a bonus of 1,000 euros for long-term job seekers in training

“To encourage long-term job seekers to go to” company training with a promise of employment, a bonus of “1000 euros” will be granted to them – “half at the beginning, half at the end of training, “Elisabeth Borne told BFM Business on Thursday.

A new measure in the face of long-term unemployment. The Minister of Labor, Elisabeth Borne, announced Thursday, October 7, a bonus of 1,000 euros for certain long-term job seekers training in companies for jobs that are recruiting.

“We want (…) that job seekers can benefit” of the “very good momentum in the recovery”, underlined the Minister on BFM Business. “That’s why we put in place the additional plan” presented at the end of September, with 800 million euros to train job seekers and in particular long-term ones, she added.





In this context, “to encourage long-term job seekers to go to” company training with a promise of employment, a bonus of “1,000 euros” will be granted to them – “half at the start, half at the end of the training”, continued Elisabeth Borne. It is “to encourage them to go towards these jobs which recruit and it is also to remove the financial brakes”, such as travel expenses, she added.