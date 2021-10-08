More

    Elizabeth II elegant in a fluid dress: the queen dressed to the nines in her latest video

    Back to work after a summer spent in Windsor, Elizabeth II resumed her official commitments, in particular by preparing for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, which will be held in 2022. The opportunity for her to pamper herself a little.

    A very eventful return to school for Elizabeth II. After a summer spent at Balmoral, the Queen resumed her commitments by recently opening the Scottish Parliament in a solemn ceremony in the presence of Prince Charles, before joining Windsor where she took up residence during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, on Thursday, October 7, it was in London that she made a stopover, in order to prepare for the Commonwealth Games, which will be held in Birmingham in 2022. The opportunity for her to discover the stick of these games, which will be sent to the 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth for 294 days in the form of a relay, and which she was able to hold briefly in her hands.

    For the resumption of her engagements, and this in the company in particular of her son Prince Edward, whom she favored for a long time at the expense of her brothers, Elizabeth II was dressed to the nines, as we can see in a video released on her Instagram account, where she is seen composing a post that will be read during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games. Wearing a blue dress with gray and black patterns, the queen appeared elegant with in particular a brooch set with diamonds and a turquoise in its center, and a two-strand pearl necklace.

    Elizabeth II draws symbolic jewel for her return to Windsor

    After what, Elizabeth ii attended the launch of this relay from Buckingham Palace, wearing an orange coat and matching hat. A flamboyant return for the queen, who the day before had reviewed the guard of Windsor Castle. As Captain General of the troops, she thus welcomed the soldiers of the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery, notably presenting the Captain General’s sword to representatives of the Royal Regiment of Artillery. The occasion also for her to draw a very symbolic jewel, a diamond brooch in the shape of a maple leaf, emblem of Canada. After several months of vacation, Elizabeth II has therefore indeed returned to her post to pursue the art of her duties.

