end of confinement, but curfew maintained

The lifting of health restrictions will be gradual announced the executive, which intends to rely on the health pass.

Martinicans deconfined, but not yet fully released, while the Covid-19 epidemic remains active. The prefect announced the lifting of the 10-kilometer limit for daytime travel from Monday, October 8 …

but also the maintenance of the curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

As of Monday, October 11, the health pass will also become compulsory for employees and workers in establishments open to the public. “The situation in Martinique has improved but it remains worrying because we still have several dozen positive cases for covid-19 every day,” Martinique prefect Stanislas Cazelles told AFP.

The incidence rate stood at 155 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on Friday, triple that observed in France. “The new provisions offer more freedom during the day, but the curfew at 7 pm makes it possible to limit the contaminations in the evening which are more numerous because of the relaxation of the barrier gestures”, underlined the prefect.

Objective: to divide by two or three the circulation of the virus





Stanislas Cazelles also maintained the principle of “dynamic” ranges and the 8 m2 per person gauge in commercial units. All of these measures will be reviewed in two weeks. The state representative set the goal of “dividing by two or three” the circulation of the virus “to reopen these evening activities and lift the curfew (in place since July 19)”.

“We are heading towards a disaster”, reacted Carl Mam Lam Fook, vice-president of the association of restaurateurs of Martinique., at the microphone of the local radio RCI Martinique. “We are suffering from the fact that the vaccination rate is not at the expected level. Restaurant owners will not be able to cope with the drop in attendance and staff management,” he lamented.



The restaurateurs of Martinique like all the managers of establishments open to the public have the obligation to control the health pass of their customers since September 22. From Monday, they will also have to ensure that their employees have a valid health pass.

In Martinique, 38.7% of people over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the anti-covid vaccine. About 30% of Martinicans eligible for vaccination have a complete vaccination schedule. Since March 2020, the Martinique University Hospital has recorded 645 deaths linked to Covid-19, including 547 patients who have died since the start of the fourth wave.