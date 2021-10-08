English school asks parents not to drop off their children in pajamas

UNUSUAL – In Middelsbrough, zero tolerance for pajamas. As several British media have noted in recent days, including the Daily Mail, the headmistress of a primary school located in the city of southern England recently made a unique request to parents: drop off their children in “suitable” outfits.

“We have recently seen an increase in the number of parents wearing dressing gowns when they drop off and pick up their children at school,” said the director in the columns of the British daily, this Monday, October 4. This prompted me to politely remind them that they should wear appropriate clothing when accompanying their children to school. ”

Charlotte Haylock continues: “As a school, we encourage our students to be dressed appropriately at all times and we believe it is important that parents do the same. If parents are concerned about an issue regarding their child’s education, my door is always open to them if they need advice and support. ”

For some adults, the request is legitimate. “I can understand why the director intervened, the children are only following the example of their parents and it does not show anything good”, indicates a mother to the Daily Mail.



“I am really fed up”

At Ayresome, an elementary school located in the Gresham district, the 679 children are in uniform. The rules are strict: no sneakers, no jewelry. “They are elegant when they come to school,” continues the same mother. So there is no reason why parents should not be either. ”

In an article from Mirror, a mother named Aimee Baker, adds: “They take the kids to school in their pajamas and come back in the same. It’s embarrassing for the kids. ” “I’m really fed up,” commented a dad. It’s not difficult to get dressed in the morning. ”

Not everyone is happy with the news, however. This Monday, several parents ignored the principal’s request and went to school in pajamas, dressing gowns and bathrobes. The clothing habits taken by some during confinement, a period during which the sale of pajamas jumped, still have a bright future ahead of them.