Equans sale goes on social auction

Engie’s unions hear Thursday and Friday the four candidates for the takeover of the energy services subsidiary. They will present their social project to win their essential membership.

It is rare that employees are so decisive in a large-scale operation like the sale of Equans. Usually passive spectators, the unions are at the heart of the process initiated by Engie, the owner of this gigantic energy services subsidiary.

At the end of the week, the European works council of Engie receives the four candidates for the acquisition of Equans. Bouygues and Eiffage this Thursday, Spie and the Bain Capital fund on Friday, present to employee representatives the social aspect of their project, the keystone of the operation. With 74,000 employees, including 27,000 in France, employment is central. “The Elysee is very social oriented, pleads one of the candidates. Just before the presidential campaign, the subject is very sensitive”. Several candidates have already recruited firms specializing in HR support. Bain bet on Alixio and his influential boss Raymond Soubie. Bouygues chose Topics, headed by the former Orange HR Director, Bruno Mettling.

The unions will be essential when choosing the buyer in November. The CFDT, the leading trade union organization at Engie and Equans, made this clear to the owner Engie and its main shareholder, the State, who will decide together. The stormy episode of the sale of Suez by Engie to Veolia has left its mark.

“We made it clear to management that we did not want to be put on a fait accompli like last year,” plague another elected. Same story on the side of the State. It will take a consensus and the unions will have a veto.

“If a candidate is refused by the employees, he will have no chance of winning,” recognizes one of the contenders.

Engie’s European group committee, aware of its unprecedented power, does not rule out taking a position for a candidate.

Unions make their choice

Suddenly, all are courting employee representatives, those of the CFDT in the lead. “All come to see us, one of them has fun. And accept all our requests.” To the point that the candidates engage in a real social auction, unprecedented for a transaction of this size, which will reach 6 billion euros.





And that the unions come into the game. Force Ouvrière seems rather favorable to Bouygues, while they are already well established in the construction group. The CGT remains opposed to the sale of Equans but, for lack of anything better, put more on Bouygues or Eiffage: to avoid the investment fund Bain. And the CFDT remains neutral for the moment, relying on the weaknesses of Bouygues and Bain to raise the social stakes. Everyone believes that Spie is the least convincing in social matters. “There will be a lot of duplicates at Spie, in France but also in Belgium, estimates an elected representative of Engie. And they have already announced that they want to sell the American subsidiary of Equans”.

A month ago, they set a three-year job retention guarantee. The American fund Bain Capital, extremely offensive, proposed five years, to double its competitors. Bouygues, Eiffage and Spie had no choice but to line up. “This guarantee is a false subject because the trades of Equans suffer from a shortage of manpower, confides a good connoisseur of the file. With 15% of turnover per year, the workforce could be adjusted”. Important nuance, Bain promises not to proceed to “forced departures” when Bouygues commits to “voluntary departures”.

The very offensive Bain fund

The candidates even promise to recruit up to 2,500 jobs from the start to cope with the lack of employees in certain trades. While the unions fear job cuts at Bouygues in support functions, the construction group promises to reclassify the over-staffing of its energy branch in the other branches of the family empire: construction, building, real estate …

The social is, to everyone’s surprise, the main focus of the Bain fund’s strategy. In an attempt to erase his image as a financier, which is more American, he multiplies social… and political gestures. It therefore offers Equans the status of “mission enterprise” and employee shareholding up to 1% or 2% at the start and up to 5% in five years. Two key elements of the Pacte law, voted by Bruno Le Maire. A strong sign to convince the Minister of the Economy to choose their offer.

All also promise to maintain the statutes and social benefits of Equans employees. An advantage for Bouygues, which will let Equans absorb its energy services activities and to Bain, which has no merger to carry out. Engie is expected to choose the buyer within a month after the second bids have been submitted on November 2. Once he has pushed the selling price to the maximum, there is no doubt that Engie will play a little more competition between the candidates. A “third social tour” in perspective.