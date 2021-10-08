Essonne: 140 hours of community service required for Rayanne B, targeted by a complaint from Jean-Michel Blanquer

He will have spent his week explaining himself on his videos. Rayanne B., 20, was released from custody this Friday afternoon. “He was referred to the court of Evry-Courcouronnes today for a plea-guilty procedure in CRPC (Editor’s note: appearance on prior admission of guilt) for two cases ”, confirms the prosecutor’s office of Evry-Courcouronnes, joined this Friday.

The first procedure, for “contempt” and “death threats against a person holding public authority”, concerns Jean-Michel Blanquer, the Minister of National Education, who had filed a complaint. In this video, Rayanne B. is in the street, accompanied by a man brandishing a pistol. Pointing a middle finger, he throws: “There we arrive, you will see, n *** your mother at Blanquer and at the National Education, bunch of son of a ***. ” According to a source close to the investigation, the respondent referred to a “acting game”.

According to the Evry-Courcouronnes prosecutor’s office, Rayanne B is subject to a second procedure for “disclosure of a recording obtained by an invasion of privacy”. As we revealed this Thursday, this is a series of videos in which the young man films a disabled student in a college in Val-de-Marne where he worked as a volunteer for an association.

“He urges him to repeat insults”

“On three videos, he films a 13-year-old minor, gives his first name while he is alone with him in a school, blows a source close to the investigation. He tells him to repeat insults, words in Arabic, hit him and scratch his buttocks. He stages himself with a minor who has attention difficulties and a motor handicap. “



Juvisy-sur-Orge. Rayanne B’s video in which he threatens Jean-Michel Blanquer.

If Rayanne B. appears in “plead guilty”, it is because he admitted the facts, confides a source close to the file. “But he minimizes by saying that it is humor,” adds the same source. According to our information, the Evry-Courcouronnes public prosecutor’s office has requested a sentence of 140 hours of community service, which will turn into three months in prison if Rayanne B. does not perform them. The young man, whose lawyer has asked for 10 days to prepare his defense, will appear on October 19 before a judge.

Rayanne B, who publishes videos wanting to be humorous, had already been noticed at the beginning of the week for filming himself stealing equipment from firefighters in intervention in Val-de-Marne. He had also declared on social networks that he was going to enter a police station, shout “Allahu akbar”, shouting “pan, pan, pan, pan” while miming a gun gesture.