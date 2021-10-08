Étienne Mougeotte, former head of TF1 and director of information for Europe 1, is dead

Journalist Etienne Mougeotte, who was number two in the TF1 group for nearly 20 years, then notably at the head of the daily Le Figaro for 2007 and 2012, died Thursday at the age of 81.

Etienne Mougeotte died Thursday afternoon in hospital from an illness. The information was also disseminated by Europe 1 and Le Figaro, editorial offices that he directed. A prominent figure in the French media landscape, he has multiplied his experiences within multiple editorial offices such as France Inter, Europe 1 or even RTL.

Born in a modest environment in March 1940 in La Rochefoucauld in Charente, he had started his career in 1965 in Paris Normandie before joining France Inter as reporter, then correspondent in Beirut. In 1981, Jean-Luc Lagardère entrusted him with the management of the Journal du Dimanche.





An emblematic tandem with Patrick Le Lay at TF1

In 1987, he supported Jean-Luc Lagardère, an unsuccessful candidate for the privatization of TF1. Francis Bouygues won the day and hired Mougeotte as director of the first channel. Vice-president of the group from 1987 to 2007, he formed an emblematic tandem with Patrick Le Lay, CEO of the channel.

Different but complementary, the two men transform TF1 into a real audience machine. The channel quickly established itself as the undisputed leader of television in France and is an exception in Europe.

Etienne Mougeotte then took the head of the editorial staff of Le Figaro from 2008 to 2012, before directing the same year the Radio Classique station where he remained until March 2018.

He was also president since 2015 of the Valmonde press group, owner of the weekly Valeursuelles, which he had bought in association with the Franco-Lebanese businessman Iskandar Safa and Charles Villeneuve, another former leader of the group. TF1.