Euro Espoirs 2023 Qualifications – France Espoirs – Ukraine Espoirs LIVE

FRANCE – UKRAINE: 4-0

80th: GOAL FOR THE FRANCE TEAM !!!! Rayan Cherki again! The Lyonnais sees Amine Gouiri’s strike bounce off his chest, then fly away towards the Ukrainian nets! Note the post found by Amine Adli a few seconds earlier.

75th: Yellow card against Mudryk, guilty of a gross foul on Rayan Cherki.

74th: Last change for the Bleuets: Khéphren Thuram in legs this evening, leaves his place to Joris Chotard.

70th: Change for the Bleuets: Malo Gusto made his debut in the tunic of the France Espoirs team, and comes to replace Adrien Truffert, author of a nice performance this evening in Brest.

68th: GOAL FOR THE FRANCE TEAM !!! RAYAN CHERKI !!! For his first selection, the outclassed Hopes, served by Mohamed-Ali Cho, rushes right side, and pierces the Ukrainian goalkeeper with a fluid cross strike. He is the fourth first scorer of the evening!

67th: Gouiri serves Truffert in the box, but the side misses the frame by advancing towards Ruslan Neshcheret.

65th: Nice comeback from the Ukrainians, who saw Khéphren Thuram obstruct their advance, and restart for the Bleuets in the process.

62nd: Amine Gouiri and Rayan Cherki get along wonderfully on the left side, and the Niçois once again serves Amine Adli in the box.

59th: Changes also for Ukraine: Heorhii Sudakov leaves his place to Mykhailo Mudryk, and Artem Bondarenko (the captain) is replaced by Bohdan Biloshevskyi.

58th: Sylvain Ripoll makes his first changes: Rayan Cherki, Mohamed-Ali Cho and Loïc Badé enter the places and places of Sofiane Diop, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Benoît Badiashile.

54th: GOAL FOR THE FRANCE TEAM !!! Amine Adli also offers his first goal and for his first selection all the more! The former Toulouse player crosses his shot perfectly to surprise Ruslan Neshcheret, on a magnificent pass from Amine Gouiri! The Blueberries are rolling out!

49th: Sylvain Ripoll’s players started at the same pace as in the first half: intense!

45th: Some changes made from the outset by Ruslan Rotan: Bogdan V’Yunnik took the place of Mykola Kukharevych, and Ivan Zhelisko replaced Dmytro Kryskiv.

45th: KICK-OFF ! The meeting resumes in Brest!

PART TIME: Under a clear domination of the Bleuets, and reduced to 10, the Ukrainians are led 2 to 0 at the break. Sylvain Ripoll’s players offer a dynamic game full of confidence, which they will have to maintain in the second half, to widen the gap even more!

45th + 2: End of the first half!

45th: The Scottish referee of the meeting announces 2 minutes of additional time for this first half.

43rd: GOAL FOR THE FRANCE TEAM !!! WHAT A WONDER OF SOFIANE DIOP !!! The Monegasque opens his foot 25 meters from Ruslan Neshcheret’s cage, and rolls up a splendid strike which ends its way into the right window of the unfortunate doorman! He too opens his counter with the Hopes!

40th: GOAL FOR THE FRANCE TEAM !!! Arnaud Kalimuendo served by Pierre Kalulu to the right of the Ukrainian area, releases a clear shot which unblocks the match, and which allows him to open his goal counter with the Hopes!

40th: Adrien Truffert takes his chance from afar: it’s on target, but without enough strength to be worrying …

38th: The Bleuets are now installed in the Ukrainian camp, without succeeding in crossing Ruslan Neshcheret, author of a high-flying performance.

35th: Yellow card against Benoît Badiashile, for a late gesture on Dmytro Kryskiv.

33rd: Change for Ruslan Rotan’s team, where Oleksandr Nazarenko gives way to Valeriy Dubko.

30th: New yellow card sent against Ukraine! This time, he is up against the n ° 10 Heorhii Sudakov, for a foul on Amine Adli at the entrance of his surface.

28th: Dominant in the game, the France team will evolve at 11 against 10, which should facilitate its current base even more.





26th: RED CARD AGAINST MAKSYM TALOVIEROV! The Ukrainian defender mows down Adrien Truffert, launched on his left side. The Scottish referee didn’t hesitate for a second.

25th: Yellow card for Oleksii Sych, guilty of a nasty foul on Adrien Truffert.

24th: WHAT A STOP OF RUSLAN NESHCHERET! The Ukrainian goalkeeper is once again facing the Bleuets, on an action fantastically led by Amine Adli.

23rd: Free kick for the France team! Amine Gouiri takes care of it, but only finds the Ukrainian defense …

16th: The rain of stocks continues to rain down on the Ukrainians’ cage! This time Kalimuendo plants his ball in the small left net, but it does not go far!

14th: What a sequence of Amine Gouiri! The Niçois erased the Ukrainian defense, but his strike taken from the outside of the foot stumbled once again on the last rampart of the Blues and Yellow!

13th: Kalimuendo serves Adli on his right side, but the new Bayer Lerverkussen misses his face-to-face with Ruslan Neshcheret!

11th: Amine Adli strikes near the surface of the Ukrainian team, finds the frame, but does not manage to deceive the opposing goalkeeper.

9th: Nice recovery from Maxence Caqueret at 40 meters, who pushes his ball safely towards the surface of Ruslan Neshcheret. His pass to Amine Gouiri was badly led, and the Bleuets lost an interesting opportunity.

8th: Sofiane Diop offers himself a festival of feints in the area of ​​the players of Ruslan Rotan, his action does not however end with a goal for the Bleuets.

6th: The Ukrainian selection offers a very risky recovery strategy, starting from their goalkeeper to launch their counter-attacks: until then, it passes!

5th: The Bleuets put their foot on the ball, without being really dangerous for the moment.

2nd: Through Amine Adli, the France team offers itself a first breakthrough in the Ukrainian camp, without managing to strike.

1st: KICK-OFF ! Sylvain Ripoll’s Bleuets must bring down this first Ukrainian team in Group H at home! Have a good game everyone!

6:28 p.m .: It’s the turn of the Marseillaise!

6:27 p.m .: The Ukrainian anthem rings first!

6:26 p.m .: The players arrive on the field, here in Brest!

6:22 p.m .: To qualify for Euro 2023 to be held in Romania and Georgia, the Bleuets will have to finish first in Group H, or be part of the best second out of all nine qualifying groups. But Sylvain Ripoll’s team, full of talents, has struggled to show a convincing face so far … Find our article on the Hopes: What to think of Sylvain Ripoll’s record between “waste” and historic results?

18:18: On the Ukrainian side, the former Blue and Yellow international Ruslan Rotan (100 selections) chose a 4-1-4-1 : Neshcheret – Sych, Talovierov, Batagov, Vivcharenko – Mykhailenko – Kryskiv, Bondarenko (cap.), Sudakov, Nazarenko – Kukharevych.

6:13 p.m .: Without further ado, let’s move on to compositions ! Sylvain Ripoll opted for a 4-3-3 of which William Saliba will be the captain in central defense: Meslier – Kalulu, Saliba (cap.), Badiashile, Truffert – Adli, K. Thuram, Caqueret – Kalimuendo, Gouiri, Diop.

6:08 p.m .: First in qualifying group H, the Ukrainian hopefuls count 6 points and two victories, while the young French are currently 3rd with 4 points, a win and a draw.

6:05 p.m .: Les Bleuets receive their opponent from the day to the Francis-Le-Blé stadium in Brest, where it is currently 19 ° C, with no showers on the horizon!

6:01 p.m .: Hello and welcome to all of you on Eurosport to follow LIVE the meeting between the team of France Hopes to the team of Ukraine Hopes, counting for qualifying for the Euro Espoirs in 2023.

